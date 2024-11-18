Property tax top-of-mind for legislative leaders

When state lawmakers return to Bismarck in January, the property tax issue will be among the top priorities.

That’s according to the Republican Majority Leaders in both the House and Senate. This, after a ballot initiative to eliminate property taxes failed in the general election.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson) said there are a number of ideas.

"You're talking about increasing the primary residence tax credit," Lefor said. "You're talking about buying down more school mills, changing the way the assessment process is looked at. There's a lot of ideas floating around the table, but it's going to get everyone's attention early in the session."

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue said the focus for him is more on reform.

"Changing the way we permit political subdivisions to impose those taxes — that's the key," Hogue said. "Relief and reform are two different concepts. We are laser-focused on reforming the process."

What would that look like?

"I think we're going to see caps for political subdivisions," Hogue said. "The caps would be in relation to a major index, like the consumer price index or some other measure of inflation," Hogue said. "I think we're going to see that for the very first time."

More than 40 bills to deal with property taxes have been pre-filed.