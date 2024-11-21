State canvassing board certifies election results

North Dakota’s Canvassing Board has formally certified the results of the 2024 General election.

It showed about 62 percent of eligible voters in North Dakota cast their ballots on or before election day. Secretary of State Michael Howe said that’s normal for this state. But he said there is a new trend – more voters cast their ballots before election day, using absentee ballots and early vote centers.

"In 2020, which we all know was a different election, more ballots were cast prior to election day," Howe said. "With Covid, a lot of people opted to do that. But this is our first 'normal' election, where more ballots were cast prior to election day than on election day."

Howe said things went very smoothly during this election cycle – and he thanked those county election officials for making it so.

"Each county runs their own individual election," Howe said. "I can't say enough about our partners in all 53 counties, and the work they have done."

Howe said those county officials — mainly auditors — have a lot on their plate besides elections.

"Some of them have a lot of staff, some have no staff," Howe said.

There are two “demand recount” Legislative races – for North Dakota House seats in District 9 and District 18. If there is to be a recount, the candidate asking for it must pay. There are automatic recounts for two Supervisor of Soil Conservation District races – in McLean County and Towner County. The Canvassing Board will reconvene Dec. 2nd to consider the results of the recounts.