Emergency Commission approves $11.4 million to recover costs from fighting the recent wildfires

North Dakota’s Emergency Commission okayed $11.4 million of spending authority for the Adjutant general’s office to cover the costs of fighting the recent grassfires in northwest North Dakota.

Of that, $9.9 million is federal funds, from a disaster declaration, plus a $1.5 million loan from the Bank of North Dakota. The loan will be repaid with additional expected federal aid.

Thousands of acres burned. Buildings and equipment were lost. And two people died from those fires. But state officials say it could have been worse. National Guard Adjutant General Mitch Johnson said they were already on alert, because of the dry conditions and the predictions of high winds.

"We were absolutely prepared," Johnson said. "The weekend prior, you (Gov. Burgum) and I had a discussion about activating the Guard, and put helicopters on alert. At that point in time, when we had the critical fire danger all throughout the state, we did have resources slit up, hoping to have the exact right mix to react. And when it happened, we were able to vector stuff relatively quickly."

Johnson said the North Dakota Forest Service was also ready.

Homeland Security Director Darin Hanson says the feds sent planes, called “skimmers,” that took water from Lake Sakakawea to the fires. Gov. Burgum – who chairs the Emergency Commission -- said those planes can take on 12,000 pounds of water, in 12 seconds.

"The proximity between these canyons that are teams couldn't get into with any kind of motorized activity, and the fires were burning unabated, was actually minutes by air away from the lake," Burgum said. "The planes would fly down, do these scoops of the water, dump it, and then just do laps until needed. That's a great tool."

Members of the Emergency Commission include Burgum, six Legislators and Secretary of State Michael Howe.