UND gains approval of a "Fast-Track" air traffic controller program.

The University of North Dakota has received federal approval to offer a “fast-track” version of its Air Traffic Management program. The change was announced this week by UND and the office of Senator John Hoeven. Colt Iseminger is an instructor with the UND Department of Aviation. He says the new “Enhanced Air Traffic – College Training Initiative” will build on what UND has been offering, with some modifications…

“And what it is, is pretty much what we've been doing, and we just had to update a few things here and there and get a little bit more rigor in our program. But now, instead of our graduates going to the academy and just pretty much flying on through that, and now they're able to pretty much, we're doing the academy coursework for the FAA, and when they graduate, then they're able to go directly to a facility.”

Iseminger says under the current process a student has to wait for an opening at the F-A-A Academy – which could take weeks to months -- and then completing the program at the academy, which could be another two-to-three months.

Iseminger says the new program will not be a replacement for the current offerings, but would serve as an option for the right students…

“…The FAA wants you in a facility within a few weeks of graduation. So that is one of the big pros for this program. There is a con. The students are going to end up paying a little bit more because we're having to apply more items to their schooling. So there is a cost to the students, whereas if you're under the standard program and you went to the FAA Academy, it's completely funded by the government. There is no cost to the student.”

Iseminger says there has been a long-standing shortage of Air Traffic Controllers, but taking the fast track does not guarantee a job after completion. He says current students in the Standard program typically see employment anywhere from 6-months to a year after graduation.

