League of Cities executive director has some concerns with the Armstrong property tax proposal

The executive director of the North Dakota League of Cities says its members are taking a closer look at the property tax reform and reduction package proposed by Gov. Armstrong.

Matt Gardner says he sees some positives in the proposal.

"I think the tax credits are good for the elderly individuals," Gardner said. But he also said his organization is taking a further look at the three-percent-per year caps on property tax increases that’s a part of the package.

"The hard part is, 355 cities, varying sizes and needs," Gardner said. "The cities all have their own identities, so it's hard to put a circle around them with a tax cap."

Gardner said the Leagure is trying to collect data to see what the impacts will be from the city members.

"It's kind of hard capping spending, when a new fire truck is over $900,000 these days," Gardner said.