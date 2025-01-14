Bill would allow 'blackout plates' on motor vehicles

The North Dakota Legislature will consider allowing so-called “blackout” plates on motor vehicles.

Those plates would have white numbers and letters on a black background.

The bill’s main sponsor – Sen. Kristin Roers (R-Fargo) – said the idea came from a constituent in Horace.

"The person mentioned that a couple of our surrounding states — Iowa and Minnesota — had started having what they call 'blackout plates,'" Roers said. "Black background, white writing, real simple, good-looking license plates. The constituent wondered if this was something we could do in North Dakota."

Roers said she contacted the Department of Transportation, who told her this would need a change in state law. So she introduced the bill.

"People have said, they just look really sharp," Roers said. "Especially on a black or a white vehicle, they just look really nice and really clean."

Roers said this would be "kind of a fun thing" to do this year.

Under the bill, a driver would pay an initial $15 fee, and the annual payment of $25 for personalized plates.

The bill will be heard in the Senate Transportation Committee.