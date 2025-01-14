Proposal to toughen the requirements for state Constitutional measures to be approved by voters

The speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives has introduced a Constitutional measure to toughen the requirement for a Constitutional measure to pass.

Rep. Robin Weisz (R-Hurdsfield) wants to raise the requirement for voters to pass an amendment to 60 percent. It's now a simple majority.

"I'm a firm believer that our Constitution should be just as hard to change as the U. S. Constitution," Weisz said in an interview.

Weisz said this would include both Legislatively-proposed amendments, as well as citizen initiatives.

"You shouldn't be able to come in and buy a change to our Constitution," Weisz said. "And I think that's what we've seen happen here the last few times, unfortunately."

Weiss’ measure will be heard before the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee.