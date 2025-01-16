Armstrong reveals changes to the executive budget request

Gov. Kelly Armstrong has released his changes to the executive budget request submitted by former Gov. Doug Burgum.

In an appearance before House and Senate Appropriators, Armstrong says his administration has reduced the Burgum budget by $600 million. He said that included cutting back on new state employees, cutting funding for the proposed Missouri River Correctional Center project, and proposing a new Legacy Fund revenue source for the Department of Transportation, reducing that budget by $109 million.

Armstrong also addressed the current need for beds in the state’s correctional system. He said they’ll partner with the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, and provide $16 million to staff and operate the jail’s expansion.

"County officials have reached out to us in recent weeks with the idea, noting that they are currently unable to staff the space, or fund its operation," Armstrong said. "This will make 90 beds available for the DOCR by July first of this year."

Armstrong sids the budget also includes $9.3 million for temporary housing at the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. That will make 78 beds available.

"But we also know we can't build our way out of incarceration," Armstrong said. "We need practical solutions that will increase access to services, and not rely so much on jails and prisons as treatment centers," Armstrong said. He is proposing $19.2 million for behavioral health programs.