I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol have closed I-29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border. Blowing snow and icy road conditions have prompted a no travel advisory for several counties in the northeastern corner of North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Sherry Kuznia works at the Cenex in Drayton. She says they saw fresh snow arrive this morning and it’s now being blown about.

Looking east from the front window of the Cenex station Kuznia says she could see across the parking lot and the highway before the rest is lost in the blowing snow.

"...There's been people said that they were coming back from Grand Forks and it was pure white-out, they couldn't see."

Officials say while I-29 has been closed, motorists can expect similar conditions on secondary roads, and therefore no travel is advised.