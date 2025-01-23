© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ND Tourism unveils 2025 campaign

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:54 AM CST
Dave Thompson

North Dakota Tourism has unveiled its new campaign promotional materials for 2025.

State tourism director Sara Otte Coleman said the “Hello ND” campaign will continue. – with a few changes.

"Our new 'Hello' campaign was not scripted," Otte Coleman said. "We think that's what's going to make it stand out."

Otte Coleman said you will hear audio and see interactions with "authentic and genuine North Dakotans," talking about their experience. And she said the print and video material will also look a little different.

"They include more sweeping views, more aerial views," Otte Coleman said. "We've heard from many potential visitors that they want to know more, they want to see more of North Dakota. Throughout our messaging, we will extend the invitation to come to North Dakota in a real welcoming tone."

Otte Coleman also said people like North Dakota because it’s friendly and safe.
Local News
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson