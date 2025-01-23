ND Tourism unveils 2025 campaign

North Dakota Tourism has unveiled its new campaign promotional materials for 2025.

State tourism director Sara Otte Coleman said the “Hello ND” campaign will continue. – with a few changes.

"Our new 'Hello' campaign was not scripted," Otte Coleman said. "We think that's what's going to make it stand out."

Otte Coleman said you will hear audio and see interactions with "authentic and genuine North Dakotans," talking about their experience. And she said the print and video material will also look a little different.

"They include more sweeping views, more aerial views," Otte Coleman said. "We've heard from many potential visitors that they want to know more, they want to see more of North Dakota. Throughout our messaging, we will extend the invitation to come to North Dakota in a real welcoming tone."

Otte Coleman also said people like North Dakota because it’s friendly and safe.