House votes to keep North Dakota on standard time

The North Dakota House has voted to stay on standard time year-round.

The vote was 55 to 37.

Rep. Desiree Morton (R-Fargo) spoke in favor.

"Your Transportation Committee believes it's the right time for North Dakota to set the standard for the rest of the country, by eliminating daylight savings time," Morton said. "If nothing else, at least we wouldn't have to change our clocks twice a year."

Rep. Bernie Satrom (R-Jamestown) spoke against it.

"I love one extra hour in the summertime, of sunlight, to play with my kids, my grandkids, be out in the yard," Satrom said. "If you want to change things, just keep it daylight savings time - don't go the other way."

Rep. Lawrence Klemin (R-Bismarck) said he was hoping for a compromise position.

"What I would really like to see is that the eastern part of the state would be on central standard time all the time," Klemin said. "And that the western zone of the state would always be on mountain daylight time. That way, the whole state would be on the same time all the time."

House Bill 1259 will now be considered in the state Senate.

