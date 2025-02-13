'Ten Commandments' bill fails in House

The North Dakota House has defeated a bill that would have required the Ten Commandments to be displayed in cafeterias in public K-12 schools and state- funded colleges.

HB 1145’s supporters argued the Ten Commandments would be treated as an historical document.

"This bill is inspired by the central guiding role that then Ten Commandments filled for the Founding Fathers of our great republic," said Rep. Nels Christianson (R-Grand Forks). "To properly understand America's heritage, values and justice system, one must look to its roots in the Ten Commandments."

But opponents say it would violate the First Amendment. In an emotional floor speech, Rep. Jaymie Davis (D-Rollette) said Native Americans have endured government-imposed religion for centuries.

"For Native American students and families that continue to practice their traditional ways, and for Jewish, Muslim and others, this bill sends a clear message — you are secondary," Davis said. "And the Government endorses on particular religious tradition above all others. That is not the role of public schools, nor is it the role of this state."

Other opponents said the bill requires the King James version of the Ten Commandments to be posted, and that doesn't fit with Catholic teaching. And they said state law allows a teacher to post the Ten Commandments, along with other historical documents, with the permission of the local school board.

The vote was 38 yes, 58 no.