Mn lawmakers put party aside to address affordable housing

As America sees politics continuing to dig deeper partisan trenches, lawmakers in Minnesota are putting party aside as they look to resolve an affordable housing issue in the state…

“Our communities need and are asking for more housing. In fact, you can make the argument that housing has become a top three issue for most people, regardless of their party.”

Twin Cities-area Senator Spencer Igo led a press conference announcing plans to introduce a series of bills to meet the rising demands for housing and lower the cost of the housing…

“I am proud to be carrying the Starter Home Act portion of the package that will be working to deliver the starter homes that Minnesota needs by cutting regulations that have stood in the way of certain types of development. The idea is nothing new. Red states and blue states across the country are implementing similar policies and are seeing results.

You could argue this is a bill that is returning us to the way things used to be. Our neighborhoods were built on starter homes that were built on the return of our veterans from World War II that created the communities that we live in today. It is time to bring those homes back and revitalize home ownership for all in our state.”

Jordan Rassmusson is a Republican lawmaker from Fergus Falls. He says the median cost of a new single-family home in Minnesota has climbed above $540-thousand, making homes out of reach for many…

“The stakes are high in this discussion. When Minnesotans must move farther from jobs, their families, and the communities that they grew up in just to afford a home, it not only impedes their financial stability, but it hamstrings the economic prosperity of all of Minnesota.”

Rasmussen says the ripple effect from the shortage hits every corner of the state. He says it’s time for lawmakers to take action and help remove home ownership barriers.