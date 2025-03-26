Holmberg sentenced to ten years in prison

Federal Judge Daniel Hovland has sentenced former state senator Ray Holmberg to ten years in prison for traveling overseas with the intent to have sex with underage boys.

Holmberg had pleaded guilty to the charges last August. Defense Attorney for Mark Friese had asked for a sentence of time served, citing Holmberg’s age, his health, and shame after media coverage of the case.

Acting US Attorney Jennifer Puhl had asked for three years. She says the sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime, which she called an assault on the dignity of young boys.

Puhl says she will handle any appeals.