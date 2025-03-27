House narrowly passes the bill to allow infants at the Heart River Correctional center

After some heated debate, the North Dakota House has approved a measure that would allow infants in the soon-to-be constructed Heart River Correctional Center in Mandan.

Under the bill, incarcerated mothers would be able to be with these infants in a prison nursery program.

Rep. Bernie Satrom (R-Jamestown) told the House this is being done in 11 other states.

"Over an 18 year period in Nebraska, they found a 28 percent reduction in the recidivism rate," Satrom said. "In addition, they save an average of $17, 500 per child per year, compare with having them in a foster home scenario," Satrom said. "In Illinois, between 2007 and 2016, there were 789 nursery program participants, and only three returned to prison."

Satrom says the program will help end what he called “generational incarceration.”

But Rep. Steve Vetter (R-Grand Forks) opposed it, calling it “rewarding bad behavior.”

"Have we forgotten there is a victim that wants justice?" Vetter said. "The whole point of prison is to be separated from society, and to be not with your friends and family. You don't have the same rights and privileges when you go to prison. Why do we even convict them of a crime, if there's not going to be a punishment for them?"

Senate Bill 2352 passed on a vote of 48 to 42. The bill now goes back to the Senate, to see if it agrees with House changes.