City of Fargo works around the clock filling potholes

The City of Fargo is filling potholes that have opened up over the winter months.

"When that wet moisture gets into the pavement, and then the temperatures dip below freezing - and then we get that freeze, thaw cycle - that's what causes the pothole."

Cory Houim is Public Works Service Manager for the City of Fargo. He says the City fills potholes year round, as weather allows. This time of year Houim says they used recycled asphalt mixed with a reclaimer to fill the holes. By the end of May, they’ll be using real asphalt.

"We've virtually been working on filling potholes since November. So when the streets dry up and Mother Nature allows us to, we're out there filling those potholes in. We've been running around the clock, we've got a night shift that comes in at 11pm, they run the reclaimer, make hot mix, and go out and fill potholes all night long."

Houim says residents can use the FargoOne app to notify the city of locations of potholes around town. Residents can mark where the potholes are and put in requests to get them filled.