City of West Fargo closes Sheyenne Diversion gates

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:44 PM CDT
Recent rains and releases from Baldhill Dam have prompted the closure.

Recent rains have prompted the City of West Fargo and the Southeast Cass Water Resource District to close the gates of the Sheyenne Diversion.

Brian Matzke is Public Works Director of Operations with the City of West Fargo. He says the gates were closed earlier today and are always shut once river flows reach a certain level.

"Any time the river flows start getting up around that 900 cfs - with all the rain we've had in our Sheyenne River corridor, and also what the Baldhill Dam's letting out for flows, we're getting really close to that 900. So we decided to close the gates and push it around the core part of our city towards the diversion."

Matzke says residents will notice no river flow through the middle portion of the city while the excess waters are diverted around the city limits. He says he expects the gates to be re-opened after about a week.
