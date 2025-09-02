Hazy skies return this week

Smoky skies return once again to North Dakota this week.

Ryan Mills is Manager of the Ambient Air Monitoring Program at the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

"I was kind of hoping we were winding down, if you will, the smoke season this year."

Mills says wildfires have once again sparked in Canada, sending hazy air back to the region. He says the effects will be statewide and last throughout the week.

He says recent years have seen increases in frequency of smoky conditions in North Dakota – thus a new term, “smoke season,” being coined.

"We've noticed the uptick starting back in about 2014; we've had some good years. 2023 was a monster. This year also, is rivaling it - I guess we'll put it that way."

Mills says the public should be aware of air quality concerns in the next few days, and says residents can check AirNow.gov for readings. In times of elevated readings, residents are encouraged to reduce or avoid strenuous outdoor activities, stay indoors, and limit activities that contribute to pollution such as outdoor burning and vehicle idling.

He also says residents with questions about health-related smoke concerns can call the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Operations Center Hotline at 866-207-2880.