Archive of live broadcast from the UTTC International Powwow

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Ann Alquist,
Brian Bull
Published September 16, 2025 at 3:45 PM CDT
A 2019 aerial photo of the UTTC International Powwow shows the turnout of dancers, drummers and visitors to the event.
Photo provided by UTTC archives librarian, Dennis Neumann. Photographer unknown
A 2019 aerial photo of the UTTC International Powwow shows the turnout of dancers, drummers and visitors to the event.

The 55th annual international powwow at the United Tribes Technical College is a time for joy, for competition, for cultural celebration. It is one of the largest outdoor powwows in North America, attracting over ten thousand visitors, dancers and singers.

Leading up to the broadcast, the energy was palpable. People arrived early to pitch tents, set up lawn chairs and visited with family and friends. Campus security zoomed around on golf carts, helping people with lifts and answering questions about where to find buildings on the campus. Dancers donned their regalia and practiced dances: children, women, men.

As part of our broadcast, we interviewed Jodi Rave Spotted Bear, Daniela Auki, Justin Young, Dakota Goodhouse, Joe Williams and included a story about a dark history of the campus when it was used an internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

Ann Alquist
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe, whose work has appeared in Indian Country Today, The Oregonian, People Magazine, National Native News, and NPR stations in South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Oregon.

Bull is now working as a Senior Reporter for Buffalo's Fire.
