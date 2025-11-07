Fargo's snow plows display winning contest names

The City of Fargo’s fleet of snow plows is ready for winter – complete with new signage displaying their new names.

Last winter, the City held a contest to involve residents in coming up with names for the snow plows. Six were ultimately chosen, from a list of six hundred submissions.

Ben Dow is the City’s Public Works Director.

"The big thing is, get our neighborhoods, our kids, our customers out there that we're serving engaged. So it's kind of exciting - whoever won our competition, they'll be able to maybe see their plow in their neighborhood."

The snow plows will be displaying the names of Betty Whiteout, BoomChickaPlowPlow, Buzz IceClear, Plowabunga, Teddy Snowsevelt, and Wheeler Snow Peeler – named in honor of recently retired WDAY-TV meteorologist, John Wheeler.

More than 1,100 residents ultimately voted on the names in the contest.