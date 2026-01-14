Nominating committee chooses three names for a vacancy on the state Board of Higher Education

A nominating committee has chosen three finalists for a vacancy on the state Board of Higher Education.

The vacancy was created after Governor Armstrong appointed Levi Bachmeier to be the state superintendent of public instruction. Bachmeier resigned from the SBHE after his DPI appointment.

The committee chose Michelle Kommer of Fargo, a former state commerce and labor commissioner, and former director of Job Service North Dakota; Stan Schauer of Bismarck, the director of assessments for the Department of Public Instruction; and Darin Scherr of Bismarck, the business and operations manager for the Bismarck School District.

One candidate who was rejected was Carma Hanson of Grand Forks, who worked for Armstrong’s campaign for Governor.

Bachmeier chairs the nominating committee. He said everyone thought Hanson was qualified, but worried about the political connection.

"I think there is a recognition that all of the candidates had impressive applications," Bachmeier said. "I know all of them personally, and consider them to be very thoughtful leaders. But being especially cognitive of the perception in today's age, I'm personally deeply passionate about insuring that people do not feel like schools are political in any way."

Bachmeier said he cast a "no" vote on Schauer, because he didn't want his vote to be taken as "favoritism." He said Schauer would be a very good member of the Board.

Armstrong will make the appointment, and it will need to be confirmed by the North Dakota State Senate.