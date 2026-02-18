D'Ya NoDak: When Granville, North Dakota, briefly became McGillicuddy City

A Moment of Pride in Granville

Many times, I’m asked what are some of my favorite stories over my career at Prairie Public. There have been many, and some I have forgotten.

But something in the past week refreshed my memory of an interesting story that took place in Granville.

In the late 1990s, Granville won a contest to temporarily rename itself to “McGillicuddy City” – a contest that was intended to promote Dr. McGillicuddy’s Schnapps. The reward? The city received money to rebuild its community center.

I remember the day the name change was to take effect. I went to Granville, and I saw some people dressed in Irish garb, walking the streets and offering people samples of the schnapps. It was great to see the pride in the residents, because for that temporary name change, the city would get the money for the community center.

As part of the festivities, a high school band played the theme from “The Magnificent Seven,” the 1960 film (which was then remade in 2016). For a few years, that theme was used in commercials for Marlboro cigarettes.

One thing that struck me – a band was playing music from a cigarette commercial, and schnapps samples were being handed out to those 21 and older.

I’m hoping to go back to Granville soon, to follow up on what has happened to the community since the temporary renaming.

The State’s Next Financial Chapter

Now to the question of what faces the state in the upcoming two-year period.

As I have said before, it appears the state won’t have as much money to spend in the upcoming biennium as it did in the current two year period. OMB is now preparing to come up with a revenue forecast, which will likely be ready in a few months.

The state has also set up a Voluntary Separation Incentive Program to pay some personnel costs. Seventeen agencies have signed up for the program. Again, Governor Armstrong and Legislative Council say there is no need for an “allotment,” or across-the-board cut, because the state will have a positive ending fund balance. But the next session could be interesting.

A Grateful ‘Thank You’

I’d like to thank the people who sent me a box of Nichole’s Fine Pastry cocoa truffles through Prairie Public’s Short & Sweet Radio Membership Drive earlier this month. There was a note attached: “Thank you, Dave, for your awesome work!” Signed, “From Grateful Listeners.” It reminds me that the work we do here at Prairie Public matters. I’m humbled.