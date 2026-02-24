D'Ya NoDak: How a speed limit sign sparked a story

Story ideas can come from anywhere

How? Use the tools — stop, look, and listen. That’s how I came up with the story about the speed limit changes on I-94 in the Badlands.

The Theodore Roosevelt National Park is one of my favorite places to hike. I have driven I-94 in that area many times, always using the first exit into Medora. Shortly after the speed limit was raised to 80 mph, the North Dakota Department of Transportation lowered the speed right as you entered the park near the rest area. It was branded 70 mph. But on a recent trip, I found that the 70 mph signs were gone — at least between the rest area and the first exit into Medora.

So, I made a mental note. I called the NDDOT, and was given the chance to talk to one of their engineers on Monday. I had interviewed him before, and he was a good interview. I found out NDDOT had checked things out, and said it would be okay to drive 80 — except in an area between the two exits into Medora.

The political junkie in me has awakened

Soon, the political parties will hold their state conventions in North Dakota — Republicans in Minot the first weekend of March, the Democrats in Bismarck the last weekend of March. And the midterm elections will be here before we know it.

Prairie Public will be at both conventions, reporting on who will be nominated for statewide office, and on what planks their platforms will be built.

Then comes the campaigns, and voting in the primary and general elections. Buckle up!