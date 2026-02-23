Speed limit change in the Badlands on I-94

After North Dakota raised the speed limit on interstate highways to 80 miles per hour, there were some exceptions, based on traffic and curves.

In Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the speed on I-94 was reduced to 70 miles per hour.

However, that has changed.

"We put up 70s with that, because we were concerned with the high number of curves in the area," said Kirk Hoff, a design engineer with the state Department of Transportation. "But after we put all those reduced speed signs in, public concerns began coming into the Department. And due to these concerns, we decided we'd better take a closer look at that area, to make sure we have everything signed appropriately and safely."

So Hoff said DOT looked at each of the curves, using tools to determine a safe speed through the Badlands.

"Using those tools, it was determined that 80 mile an hour could safely be maintained through the Badlands, with only one curve in the westbound lane that needed to be posted at a 70 mile per hour speed limit advisory," Hoff said.

That 70 mile per hour zone is just west of the first exit to Medora.

"As you go through the Badlands in that area, the curve in the westbound is a little worse than the curve in the eastbound," Hoff said. "That's why just that is receiving the 70 mph sign."