19 cases of measles in North Dakota so far this year

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:24 AM CST
BBC

Two additional cases have been confirmed in Pembina County.

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in North Dakota, bringing the year’s total to 19.

17 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, with one each confirmed in Walsh and Williams Counties.

Six patients were under the age of five, seven were between the ages of five and 19, and six were over the age of 20.

Eleven patients were unvaccinated. One patient was partially vaccinated, five were fully vaccinated, and two more have unknown vaccination states. To date, four individuals have been hospitalized with measles in North Dakota.

North Dakota Health and Human Services is listing public exposure locations on their website. Unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed are recommended to quarantine for 21 days from the date of exposure.
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
