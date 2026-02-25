19 cases of measles in North Dakota so far this year

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in North Dakota, bringing the year’s total to 19.

17 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, with one each confirmed in Walsh and Williams Counties.

Six patients were under the age of five, seven were between the ages of five and 19, and six were over the age of 20.

Eleven patients were unvaccinated. One patient was partially vaccinated, five were fully vaccinated, and two more have unknown vaccination states. To date, four individuals have been hospitalized with measles in North Dakota.

North Dakota Health and Human Services is listing public exposure locations on their website. Unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed are recommended to quarantine for 21 days from the date of exposure.