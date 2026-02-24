Fargo Parks to pilot Girls High School Flag Football

In the sporting world, nothing has as much momentum as Women’s flag football. The Minnesota Vikings have recognized the popularity after launching programs in Minnesota over the past couple years. Randi Litchy is a recreation supervisor with the Fargo Parks system. She says the NFL team recently reached out to Fargo as a site for pilot project for North Dakota…

“…They’re helping us get this off the ground. We’re looking for high school age girls to create teams. We will have games on Sundays with practice once a week.”

Litchy says the timing is right. Fargo Parks had been looking for an opportunity to find activities for high school age players. She says registration has opened and names will be collected until April first – or until all spots are filled.

“…Practices will start on April 13th with the regular season getting started April 26th and will run through early June with playoffs and a State Championship.”

High school athletes interested in playing girls flag football can find out more at the Fargo Parks website – FARGOPARKS.COM