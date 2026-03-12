The northern Red River Valley is under a blizzard warning this evening through tomorrow morning as a spring snow system blows through the northeastern corner of the state.

The Devils Lake Basin is under a winter storm warning, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for north central North Dakota.

Jennifer Ritterling is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. She says winds a light snow begin this afternoon.

"Then as we head into the 9pm to midnight time frame, and midnight to 3am time frame, that's where we expect the worst conditions. So in the northern Red River Valley, we're going to see heavy snow, blowing snow, blizzard. Further south, there's going to be wind, so there will be problems. And a little bit of light snow in northwestern Minnesota, blowing and drifting also."

Ritterling says travel impacts will include poor visibility and drifting snow. The system should end tomorrow morning.