Prairie Public NewsRoom
Blizzard warning this evening

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published March 12, 2026 at 2:54 PM CDT
Blizzard warning
National Weather Service
/
Grand Forks
Blizzard warning

Snow beginning this afternoon, ending tomorrow morning.

The northern Red River Valley is under a blizzard warning this evening through tomorrow morning as a spring snow system blows through the northeastern corner of the state.

The Devils Lake Basin is under a winter storm warning, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for north central North Dakota.

Jennifer Ritterling is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. She says winds a light snow begin this afternoon.

"Then as we head into the 9pm to midnight time frame, and midnight to 3am time frame, that's where we expect the worst conditions. So in the northern Red River Valley, we're going to see heavy snow, blowing snow, blizzard. Further south, there's going to be wind, so there will be problems. And a little bit of light snow in northwestern Minnesota, blowing and drifting also."

Ritterling says travel impacts will include poor visibility and drifting snow. The system should end tomorrow morning.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
