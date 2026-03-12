Demand at Great Plains Food Bank up 11 percent last year

Demand at the Great Plains Food Bank increased eleven percent last year.

Ann Prifrel is CEO.

"This past year we served over 167,000 individuals. It is the highest number of individuals in the 43 year history of the Great Plains Food Bank that were served, and needed help."

Prifrel says one in five North Dakotans turned to food assistance last year, with 39 percent of them under the age of 18. She says that equates to one in four children. Prifrel says a growing number of senior citizens are turning to the Food Bank as well, as their fixed incomes do not keep up with the pace of inflation. She says despite the troubling trends, the Food Bank remains committed to their mission.

"We're just here to provide that food, that support, and really increasing our partnerships so we can wrap our arms around how we can decrease the numbers, because our goal truly is to meet everyone's need, and someday, maybe in 20 years, we'll be out of business and this won't be an issue."

The Great Plains Food Bank distributed more than 14.8 million pounds of food in 2025 through its partner network of food pantries, shelters, meal sites and direct service programs.