UND Medical School goal: 85 percent of MD and Physician Assistant programs made up of North Dakota students

The University of North Dakota Medical School has a goal: To have 85 percent of their MD and physician assistant programs be made up of North Dakota students.

Medical School dean Dr. Marjorie Jenkins said the Legislature added language to Senate Bill 2003 that the lawmakers would like to see 85 percent of those students be from North Dakota by 2030.

"They gave us a long runway to get there," Jenkins said. "But we didn't waste any time."

Jenkins said after the Legislature added that language, she started working on a pathway program.

"So really, 'North Dakota 85' was born in early February" Jenkins said. "The language came in in May."

Jenkins said the med school is working with HOSA — a student organization for future health professionals — and colleges throughout the University System to attract students.

"Going out there, and just telling students two words — you can," Jenkins said. "I think that we are definitely going to reach 85 percent North Dakotans in our program well before 2030."

Jenkins said the rigors of medical school can be a little daunting, so the med school has designed what it calls a “two and through” model.

"We built an academic success team over the past six months," Jenkins said. "That is a learning strategist and a psychologist, and services that will help students remain and keep up, because it's very fast-paced, and to encourage as well."

Jenkins said she believes that the North Dakota admissions are already at 65 percent or more.