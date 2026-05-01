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First case of measles confirmed in Dunn County

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:14 AM CDT
BBC

The new statewide total is 36, matching the total number of cases confirmed last year in 2025.

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed an additional case of measles in the state, bringing the statewide total to 36.

The total for 2026 has now matched the total for 2025.

The new case was confirmed in Dunn County, which is the first case of measles to be confirmed there.

So far, 23 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, six in Ransom County, three in Grand Forks County, and one each in Walsh, Williams and Traill Counties.

Of the 36 total cases, 27 of the individuals who tested positive were unvaccinated, seven were fully vaccinated, and two more had unknown vaccination status.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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