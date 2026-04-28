D'Ya NoDak: Covering tourism and campus changes in Grand Forks

I recently had the opportunity to moderate a panel at the Travel Industry Conference in Grand Forks, focused on how to approach Legislators to tell the industry’s story. The discussion included Sen. Paul Thomas and lobbyist Don Larson. They were two great panelists, giving advice and talking about the importance of tourism for North Dakota.

While there, I followed up with additional interviews on the state of tourism and developments within the Tourism Alliance. People were willing to talk, and tell me their stories.

The trip also allowed me to look at the changes on the UND campus — always meaningful as a proud alum — and to speak with the deans of the Schools of Medicine and Aerospace. Those conversations were just as engaging and informative. You can find both stories at the end of this story.

That’s what this job is all about. Of course, I anchor the news during Morning Edition and Noon. But I love chasing the story. My newsroom colleagues, Danielle Webster and Todd McDonald, feel the same way.

A note about my absence

I will be gone for a couple of weeks. I’m taking some time off. But I’ll be back on May 19, ready to go for the upcoming election season.