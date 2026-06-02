UND's 'Vets2Wings' program helps veterans pursue careers in aviation

A program at the UND Aerospace School is designed to help veterans and National Guard members pursue careers in aviation.

“Vets2Wings" is a partnership between UND, the Federal Aviation Administration and Congressional leaders.

UND assistant professor of aviation Jason Evans said it is an important opportunity to help fund flight training for those students. Evans said because flight training is an additional cost, a lot of the normal veterans programs don’t cover that.

"Vets2Wings is able to provide the difference, and cover the gap between what traditional veterans' benefits programs cover and what the actual cost of flight training would be," Evans said. "For our qualified veterans, they come in, they have to already have a private pilot's certificate, and they are in the program with the intent of graduating. And then, at some point in their career, moving on and flying professionally for the airlines."

Evans said so far, around 100 students have been involved.

"We currently have 50 active students and 38 graduates," Evans said. "Of those 38, we have eleven that are flying for the airlines. We have five that are currently flying for either the military of the U. S. government, building their hours towards working for the airlines. The rest of our graduates are out there, building their hours through flight instruction, as they wait to get their thousand hours, that UND graduates then qualify to their restricted airline transport pilot restricted certificate, and then be hired by the airlines."

Anna Heath is a student who joined Vets2Wings in 2024. She currently serves in the North Dakota Air National Guard, in the medical group at the 119th wing in Fargo. Heath said Vets2Wings has given her the opportunity to connect with other students, as well as making industry connections.

"Meeting with Sun Country and Delta captains one-on-one, learning about their programs, what they can offer me and what I can offer them," Heath said.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven recently secured a new $3 million federal investment in Vets2Wings.