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Severe weather threats this evening

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT
Weather
National Weather Service
/
Grand Forks
Weather

Wind, hail and even a tornado are possible

The National Weather Service is tracking some storms forming over North Dakota today as they develop and track eastward.

Blake Rafferty is a meteorologist with the Grand Forks office. He says the risk period should be between 4 and 5pm until after sunset for southeastern North Dakota, as well as some points further north along Highway 2. He says hail and winds could be the main threats.

"Yesterday, we had some severe weather that started with a mixture of hail that turned into some wind, and that's kind of what we're expecting today. We have a risk for hail up to the size of a golf ball, and then as we get later into the evening the wind risk increases a bit and gusts up to 60 miles an hour are expected. Can't rule out a tornado; most favorable place for that would be southeastern North Dakota. But overall, the tornado risk is low."

Rafferty says residents in the watch area should have multiple ways to receive warnings and stay aware of weather conditions.

Rafferty says there is more potential for storms later this week into the weekend, as temperatures rise and create more instability.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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