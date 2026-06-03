Severe weather threats this evening

The National Weather Service is tracking some storms forming over North Dakota today as they develop and track eastward.

Blake Rafferty is a meteorologist with the Grand Forks office. He says the risk period should be between 4 and 5pm until after sunset for southeastern North Dakota, as well as some points further north along Highway 2. He says hail and winds could be the main threats.

"Yesterday, we had some severe weather that started with a mixture of hail that turned into some wind, and that's kind of what we're expecting today. We have a risk for hail up to the size of a golf ball, and then as we get later into the evening the wind risk increases a bit and gusts up to 60 miles an hour are expected. Can't rule out a tornado; most favorable place for that would be southeastern North Dakota. But overall, the tornado risk is low."

Rafferty says residents in the watch area should have multiple ways to receive warnings and stay aware of weather conditions.

Rafferty says there is more potential for storms later this week into the weekend, as temperatures rise and create more instability.