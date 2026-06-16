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Fargo prepares for America's 250th anniversary

Prairie Public | By Erik Deatherage
Published June 16, 2026 at 1:53 PM CDT
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Roberts Alley
Tay Calloway
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Roberts Alley
Tay Calloway
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Roberts Alley
Tay Calloway
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Erik Deatherage and Amanda Frost / Prairie Public
Tay Calloway
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Erik Deatherage and Jared Froeber / Prairie Public
Tay Calloway

Prairie Public's Erik Deatherage visits Roberts Alley in downtown Fargo, where Folkways Marketing Manager Amanda Frost and artists Meg Felix, Jared Froeber, and Cory Gillerstein of Upper Hand Signs are creating a large-scale patriotic mural honoring veterans and celebrating America's 250th anniversary.
Local News
Erik Deatherage
See stories by Erik Deatherage
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