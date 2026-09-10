ND records its first West Nile Virus fatality for 2026

North Dakota has recorded its first West Nile Virus-related death for 2026.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services say the individual was from southwest North Dakota and was over 60 years in age. Amanda Bakken is West Nile Surveillance Coordinator for Health and Human Services.

"It's always really unfortunate to have these cases. You know, we do get them occasionally. It's rare, but we do get one every year or two. So we're always really sad to get those reports."

Bakken says while the individual lived in southwest North Dakota, West Nile has not been overly active in that area.

"Right now, Burley County is our largest area for West Nile virus cases, but they're kind of scattered all over the state. We have 25 cases currently that have been reported for the year in 14 different counties."

Bakken says the death is unfortunate. She says, for the most part, West Nile virus is a preventable illness.

"It is difficult to prevent all mosquito bites from happening just because, you know, you can get bit by a mosquito if you run from your house to your car. They're everywhere outside, but if people are outside for any kind of prolonged periods of time, it is always encouraged to have a person wear insect repellent, long pants, and sleeves just to try to prevent those bites from occurring."

HHS is reporting 25 human cases of West Nile virus in North Dakota this season. The majority of those cases have been among men age 40 and above.