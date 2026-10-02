Women's Way helps connect women with cancer screenings

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Louisa Bergman is Women’s Way Coordinator for Fargo Cass Public Health. She says it’s a time to recognize how many lives are affected by breast cancer every year.

"One in eight women gets diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives. In my role within my job, I don't go into public without hearing from someone how they have been diagnosed, or they're in remission, or it's affected someone in their lives who's important to them. And it truly is worth the time to acknowledge how much people go through, and how important our breast health is."

In 2023, 290,000 new cases of breast cancer were reported among women in the United States. Yearly mammograms are recommended for all women age 40 and above as a way to screen for breast cancer. Bergman says early detection contributes to far better outcomes for breast cancer patients. But if women are uninsured or underinsured, she says Women’s Way is available to help.

"If you don't have insurance, we cover 100 percent of the cost. If you do have insurance, we cover any co-pays or deductibles to make sure those screenings are completely free for you, as well as for anybody enrolled we can help with all those barriers that might prevent you from getting there - like appointment reminders, reminders that you're due soon for screenings, or transportation to help you get to your screenings."

Women’s Way is available to North Dakota residents age 40-64, or younger if they have breast symptoms. Bergman says there are also income guidelines. She says residents of Cass, Steele and Traill Counties, they can visit Fargo Cass Public Health’s website to learn more. Elsewhere, North Dakota Health and Human Services has a Women’s Way section on their website where you can search for local coordinators.