ND Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives helping to bring electricity to a rural village in Guatemala

A village in north central Guatemala will soon have electricity, thanks to North Dakota electric cooperatives.

Line workers from 10 co-ops are heading to San Luis Palo Grande in November, to build two and a half miles of power lines, to install three transformers, and connect more than 50 homes and a school.

Capital Electric Cooperative general manager Paul Fitterer is spearheading the effort.

"We have been working with our fellow cooperatives in the state, as well as a national organization," Fitterer said. "Ultimately, we have 12 employees from North Dakota's electric cooperatives that will be building an entire electric system, so these people can have electricity for the first time ever."

Capital Electric is working with NRECA International on the project.

"NRECA has been working for many years in countries all over the world, and has served hundreds of millions of people, with a goal of electrification worldwide," said Hope Sisk of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. "That's close to our story here in North Dakota. It's important for North Dakotans to realize it wasn't that long ago, that farmsteads across North Dakota received electricity for the first time."

Sisk said other states around the country are participating in these projects.

"I think Paul and Capitol Electric have really carried the torch, to see if there was enough interest in North Dakota<" Sisk said.

The NDAREC is also looking for donations for electric stovetops for kitchens in the village. The group says $40 will purchase one stovetop.