This week, college kids are coming home, families are arriving from out of town – and folks may imbibe in a few adult beverages.

The Vision Zero program by North Dakota’s Department of Transportation is once again offering ND Sober Ride to help North Dakotans get home safely during holiday festivities this week.

Kelly Aberle is DOT’s Impaired Driving Program Manager. She says ten dollar vouchers are available for Uber and Lyft users as an incentive. They will be offered November 25th through the 29th.

"They need to visit www.visionzero.nd.gov the afternoon of November 25; there will be a QR code for Lyft, and a QR code for Uber. They'll want to claim those codes and can use one code per campaign. They'll want to do it ahead of time before they go out for the evening; we'll do one release on Wednesday for anyone going out that evening, and a second release on Friday for the weekend."

ND Sober Ride relies on sponsorships, so there will be limited numbers of vouchers available.

ND Sober Ride began in 2021 and has expanded to offer discounted safe rides home during several periods of the year. This year, 140 rides were given during the Halloween campaign.