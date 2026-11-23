During last week’s Main Street segment “Tech with Peck,” Craig and his guest, George Peck, talked about the radio equipment that WKRP in Cincinnati would have used for a live “turkey drop.” As I listened, the memories came flooding back.

For those who don’t know, my first job in radio after college was at KBOM in Bismarck-Mandan in 1978. The station did not have a dedicated newsroom, so I had to share the lone production room with sales people and disc jockeys who recorded advertisements. But eventually, I had my own space — in the transmitter room.

I had a reel-to-reel recorder, a “cart deck” — which we used for “actualities,” the voice of the newsmaker recorded for the air — a police scanner, and the AP old Model 15, clicking away. I had a cassette recorder, for covering events and meetings. I had a manual typewriter. I also had splicing tape, to edit material recorded on that reel-to-reel.

And I will never forget the sound when the splicing tape gave away: the “thwump” of the reels spinning without the story being broadcast.

I compare those early days with what we have now with computers, programs that allow electronic editing, and playback through our automation system. Our telephone interface is much better, and at times we can use Zoom to hook up with interview subjects.

But when it comes down to it, the basic work continues: Telling stories, and getting the story right.

When old technology goes wrong

One quick word about cassettes: When I started at Prairie Public, we had cassette recorders. And, for the most part, they worked. But sometimes they didn’t. For example, I was covering a story in Jamestown. Senator Quentin Burdick was there, and he agreed to a sit-down interview with me. I thought it was recorded, and I couldn’t wait to get back and edit it. But after coming back to the station, I hit “play” – and nothing was on the tape. That’s because the small pressure pad, used to keep the tape on the record head, was missing. I didn’t notice it until it was too late.

Now, with the digital recorders, we don’t have to worry as much. Yes, things can go wrong, and a sound file could be corrupted – but that happens a lot less frequently.

And I’m thankful for one thing: My bosses never thought about a “live turkey drop.”