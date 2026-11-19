Today's Segments

State Audits Raise Questions About Ag Grants and Veterans Home

North Dakota Monitor reporters Jack Dura and Jeff Beach examine two state audits: one questioning whether millions in agriculture grants went to eligible recipients, and another raising concerns about meal service, overtime and spending at the North Dakota Veterans Home. Both agencies dispute parts of the findings.

Audits Cause Concern Listen • 13:41

From Teletype and Typewriters: Les Nessman’s Newsroom

WKRP in Cincinnati aired from 1978 to April, 1982. Tech expert George Peck looks at the tools WKRP newsman Les Nessman used - from his typewriter and teletype to remote reporting - and replays a famous Thanksgiving scene.

Les Nessman's WKRP Newsroom Listen • 8:51

Reframing Rural: Stories of Succession and Home

Megan Torgerson, the Montana storyteller behind Reframing Rural, joins Main Street to preview Succession Stories, a six-part series about farm and ranch families navigating the next generation. She also talks about the craft behind her work, her moving obituary of her hometown, Dagmar, Montana, and a forthcoming season exploring rural maternity care.