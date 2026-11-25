Rhea Beto is public information officer for the North Dakota Council on the Arts. She says the previous executive director, Kim Konikow, came up with the idea for the statewide public art program, Arts Across the Prairie: Placemaking in Rural North Dakota, in 2019.

“She had this idea of bringing people out to rural North Dakota, which, you know, those desolate areas that maybe you don't see much but wonderful landscape," Beto says. "But how about putting up a sculpture or an artwork in each of the eight regions of North Dakota to bring tourism to the different communities in our state? That could use a little boost. And, also, to promote arts and how it can really make the landscape more fulfilling and give people a different look at the world.”

Beto says each project is designed to reflect the events and people of the region based on comments gathered from people of the region.

“So they talk about the landscape, the different settlers, the different glaciers or formations that happened over time, some of the farming habits and ranching habits that are happening in those communities. So that when they're ready to make a call to ask artists to submit ideas, they do it based on what they've discovered in their research.”

The work itself is located along North Dakota Highway 3 at the Heartland Bison Ranch.

The ranch is just south of Balta, in Pierce County.

“Because that Heartland Bison Ranch has two prairie potholes there, which are formed, were formed after a glacier came through and melted and left its remnants there in our little area of North Dakota. So it's really quite beautiful, the pictures they've taken, even in just the first month in November that this piece has been up.”

Beto says the artwork is titled "Sky/Dream" and was developed by Alan and Nicole Milligan of Milligan Studio in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“They were very passionate about creating this feather to talk about all the different migratory birds and waterfowl that go through that Region 2 area. It's a metal sculpture. It's 68 feet long and 14 feet high. It's got panels of colorful glass that's put inside those panels that are also supposed to show you the different colors of the sky and the land that happen all year long.”

Beto says visiting the actual site of the installation is a bit tricky at this point, as work on the parking lot was not finished and advises caution if you park along the highway and walk to the site.

Images of Sky/Dream can be found on the North Dakota Council on the Arts social media pages.

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Disclosure: North Dakota Council on the Arts is a financial supporter of programming you hear on Prairie Public.