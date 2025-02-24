Pope Francis shows slight improvement in the hospital and calls Gaza's parish

Updated February 24, 2025 at 15:34 PM ET

ROME — Pope Francis showed a "slight improvement" and was able to resume some work Monday while still in critical condition in the Italian hospital where he's being treated for a complex respiratory infection, according to the Vatican.

"No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred today, and some laboratory tests have shown improvement," the Vatican said in a Monday evening bulletin.

"In the morning, the Pope received the Eucharist, while in the afternoon, he resumed his work. In the evening, he called the parish priest of Gaza to express his paternal closeness," it said. The pope has maintained contact with the church in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023.

Francis, 88, has remained in critical condition since the weekend, battling pneumonia in both lungs and other issues, after he was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital over a week ago.

The health crisis facing the pontiff, who was elected pope in 2013, has led to his absence from some regular Vatican appearances and drawn groups of Catholic worshippers to St. Peter's Square to pray for his recovery.

On Saturday evening, teenagers from a Catholic religious group known as the Salesians stood in a circle, murmuring quiet prayers for the pope's health.

On Sunday, more prayers were held at the Basilica of St. John Lateran, the Catholic cathedral of Rome, at what Stefano D'Agnese, an attendee, called "a difficult moment." "We are sincerely deeply concerned for our Holy Father," said D'Agnese, "so prayer is really the moment of union, isn't it? It makes us feel together and with hope in the heart that this difficult moment can be resolved."

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, a senior Vatican official who presided over a Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, called on parishioners to make their prayers for Francis "stronger and more fervent."

In countries around the world, churches have also been holding special services.

"These are difficult moments for the Holy Father and also for humanity, for the whole world," says Marisa Maron, one of the people who gathered at Basilica of St. John Lateran.

Hospitalized in mid-February, the pope continued to work

The pontiff was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 for a case of bronchitis. He had been in stable condition but suffered a polymicrobial infection that forced him to remain in the hospital. Shortly after that, the Vatican announced Francis had developed pneumonia in both lungs, and required further treatment.

On Saturday, the Vatican said Francis had experienced an "asthma-like respiratory crisis" that required supplemental oxygen. The pope was also diagnosed with thrombocytopenia, a condition characterized by a low count of the platelets in blood that help to form clots. He was given blood transfusions to help "bring up his hemoglobin levels," the Vatican said in a Monday morning statement.

By Monday evening, the Vatican said, his lab results showed some improvement and monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency hasn't caused new concerns. "Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels," it added.

Despite his ongoing hospitalization, the pontiff continued some of his work. The Vatican said the pope was alert, sitting upright, participated in Mass and read some of the well-wishes that have flooded in from around the world.

On Sunday, he missed the noon blessing for the second weekend in a row, but two homilies were delivered in his name.

Meanwhile, top church officials dismissed what they called rumors that the pope may resign from his post. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper that any potential changes in leadership were "unfounded speculation" at the moment.

"I think it is quite normal in these situations for unverified rumors to circulate or for misplaced comments to be made — this is certainly not the first time," Parolin said. "However, I do not believe there is any particular movement in this regard, and so far, I have not heard anything of the sort."

Copyright 2025 NPR