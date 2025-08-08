Germany halts its military exports that Israel could use in Gaza

BERLIN — Germany will stop exporting military equipment to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip, the German government's leader said, in a swift response to Israel's decision to expand its operations in the Palestinian territory's main city.

"The even tougher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, which was decided last night by the Israeli Security Cabinet, makes it increasingly difficult for the [German] Federal Government to see how these goals can be achieved," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement Friday. "Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice."

Germany supplied a third of Israel's arms imports between 2020 and 2024, second only to weapons sales from the United States, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Merz's announcement follows mounting public pressure in Germany to reevaluate weapons sales, as the United Nations and Palestinian health authorities report growing civilian causalities and limited access to aid in Gaza.

Merz called on Israel's government to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground in Gaza. "The German government remains deeply concerned about the ongoing suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip," the statement said. "With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing aid."

Germany is one of Israel's closest allies and staunchest defenders inside Europe, which has usually not taken as strong a line against Israeli policies as some of the other European Union countries. Merz often refers to Germany's diplomatic support for Israel as its Staatsräson, or "reason of state," a historic responsibility to the existence of Israel because of Germany's role in the Holocaust. This vow makes Friday's quick response to the Israeli decision an even bigger step for Germany.

The suspension leaves open the possibility of continued exports for systems unrelated to Israel's Gaza offensive, such as missile defense or naval equipment.

But Merz also warned Israel against steps toward "annexation of the West Bank," in a sign that his government is monitoring developments beyond the Gaza Strip.

Copyright 2025 NPR