The Democratic Party gained power across the country in the midterms. Now what?

Two years ago, voters sent Democrats a message when they ousted them from power in Washington. At first glance, last week's midterm results sent a new one.

Democrats will enter the next Congress with one of the largest majorities in a generation, flipping dozens of House districts and at least seven Senate seats in mainly Trump-won communities. The party now controls a majority of governorships, and gained control of several additional state legislative chambers.

"I think one of the big surprises for me on Tuesday night was just how deep and wide our election results were," Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin said in an interview with NPR. "This was the biggest election cycle for Democrats in the history of our party."

Martin, who has faced criticism from some inside the party throughout his term as chairman, said that the stunning Democratic victories across the country were the result of his party's focus on issues like affordability and ending the war in Iran.

He said the midterms were bigger than politics and bigger than party, and acknowledged the results were just as much about serving as a "massive repudiation of Donald Trump and the MAGA Trumpers and the Republican Party." "I think it's an admonition for Democrats, for sure: Now that we're in power, we have to deliver," he said. "But it was a complete message to Republicans. You had the ability to help us and you did nothing."

Blue tsunami in the South

With an expanded Congressional majority and a lame duck president, one of the frontlines for figuring out if the Democratic party's power will hold will be in the South, Martin said.

"Six of the 10 fastest growing parts of the country right now are below the Mason-Dixon line, and 40% of the U.S. population is going to live in the South after the next Census," he said. "As we go into 2032 and there's a realignment with the reapportionment, states like Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Illinois and California are all going to lose electoral votes and congressional votes to the South."

Last week's midterms brought the region's power – especially with Black voters – more squarely into focus. Turbocharged Black voter turnout helped elect the country's first Black female governor in Georgia and may elect the first Black U.S. Senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.

A slew of Republican-led states seeking to redraw House maps for partisan advantage backfired, as Democrats gained several seats across the region.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock said in an interview with NPR that Democratic victories in 2026 were a "proof of concept" that the South is central to the future of American politics.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference on Nov. 4, 2026 in Washington, DC. Jeffries is expected to be the next Speaker of the House, the first Black speaker in history.

"You saw a multiracial coalition of voters stand up on Tuesday night beyond anything I had even hoped for, and they offered a silent rebuke of where we are now," he told NPR. "It's now up to us to provide the leadership, even as we listen to people, and point the way forward into how we build an economy that works for everyday working families."

Warnock said Democrats' direction in the next two years should aim to serve as a cure for the last decade of Trump-dominated politics that has been defined more as top versus bottom rather than left versus right.

"Ordinary people have had their hopes dashed time and time again, cycle after cycle, across Republican and Democratic administrations," he said. "They've seen the widening chasm between the haves and the have nots."

He called the midterms a "moral moment" that will help determine what kind of nation America wants to be.

Looking ahead to 2028

In the early days after the 2026 elections, a look ahead to the 2028 presidential race finds both parties with the potential to see crowded fields of candidates in several new lanes reacting to signals sent by the electorate.

That includes Warnock, who will be up for reelection in 2028 and is among names floated as a presidential contender, along with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, California Rep. Ro Khanna, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, former Vice President Kamala Harris and others who have spent significant time in the South campaigning for other Democrats.

As new members of Congress descend on Washington for their orientations, competing visions for Democratic governance are on display with postmortem event panels called "What Worked" and "What Just Happened?" and event names like "What's Next" as party strategists argue online about which wing of the party was the most successful.

2026 victories also scramble the traditional map of swing states, Martin said, suggesting that Democrats would start off competitive in places like Florida and Texas and as favorites to win the White House.

"Texas is no longer a red state. It is a blue state. They didn't even go from red to purple to blue, which is a normal sort of progression," he said. "If Texas is now a blue state, and you look at Georgia and you look at other parts of the South, how do the Republicans get to 270 votes?"

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