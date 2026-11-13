FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Friday afternoon, Duffy said: "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

Shortly after 5 p.m. eastern, the FAA said in a statement that there has been a "temporary telecommunications outage."

"Out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis," the statement reads.

This is a developing story.

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