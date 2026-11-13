© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:55 PM CST
A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Bruce Bennett
/
Getty Images
A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Friday afternoon, Duffy said: "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

Shortly after 5 p.m. eastern, the FAA said in a statement that there has been a "temporary telecommunications outage."

"Out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis," the statement reads.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2026 NPR
News from NPR
NPR Staff
This story was compiled from reports by NPR News staff.
See stories by NPR Staff
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate