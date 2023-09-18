September 18: Mandan Fair

Bismarck and Mandan residents had a lot to look forward to at the Mandan Fair in 1912. The fair was an important enough event to prompt Bismarck’s public schools to close for Bismarck Day. A ferry operator cut the fee for crossing the Missouri in half during the fair, and special trains were put into service.

But as luck would have it, rainy weather hampered the event. The rain even delayed the fair’s opening day by a day, to this date, and cut short the four-day affair to three. The event was in its second year. It included horse races, bucking bronco contest, steer riding, field sports and a carnival. Farm exhibits included 9-foot tall corn! The fair also included a statewide butter contest, with an impressive top score of 94. An ad for the fair touted a special feature: a balloon ascension! One day of the fair was designated as “Bismarck Day,” but the day was delayed twice on account of the rain.

Republican Congressman L.B. Hanna gave a speech at the fair as he campaigned for governor; a race he would win that fall.

The area tribes were also involved, with members from Standing Rock, Fort Berthold and Fort Totten giving sports exhibitions.

Despite the fair’s delayed opening and muddy roads, 5,000 people attended on the day of the congressman’s speech. In the end, the bad weather “almost put the Mandan fair in the hole,” according to the Washburn Leader newspaper. Just one day of the original four-day gala was considered a success.

Dakota Datebook by Jack Dura

