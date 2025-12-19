December 19: Rivals for Her Affections

It’s a tale as old as time: two young men in love with the same girl. Tom Allen lived on the farm next to the Lockhart place and spent much of his spare time courting Laura Lockhart, even though he was quite a bit older. But Allen had two obstacles. He often got drunk, which did not appeal to Laura. And he had a rival: Brownie Emery. Emery was closer to Laura’s age, she seemed more attracted to him, and, unlike Allen, he never arrived at the Lockhart home drunk.

One November evening, Allen bought a jug of whiskey, went home, and began drinking. Feeling bold, he decided to visit Laura. But when he got there, he saw Emery had arrived first. Furious, Allen went home, grabbed his shotgun, and returned. He removed the axle nuts from the wheels of Emery’s buggy, then hid in the dark. When Emery and Laura came out and Laura stepped into the buggy, a wheel rolled off. Hearing a noise, the pair went to investigate. Allen shot Emery, who managed to stumble back to the house.

Emery was taken to the hospital, and Allen was arrested and held in the Williston jail. The newspaper noted that feelings were running high and that “had it not been for the fact that our people are generally law-abiding citizens, McKenzie County would not have been required to go through the expense of a prosecution.”

On this date in 1912, readers of the Bismarck Daily Tribune learned that Emery had died of his wounds. Allen’s charge of attempted murder was upgraded to murder. The trial was expected the following June, but tensions remained so high that it was moved to Ward County. As the trial approached, Allen’s attorneys announced they would enter a plea of insanity.

The insanity plea succeeded. The jury concluded that Allen was not guilty of murder but was, in fact, insane. Instead of being sent to the penitentiary, he was committed to the asylum.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

