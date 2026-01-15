January 15: The North Dakota Guard

In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln appointed Dr. William Jayne as territorial governor. Jayne recognized that the territory needed some form of defense. The legislature passed "An Act to Organize and Discipline the Militia of the Territory of Dakota." The act required that “all able-bodied white male citizens, residents of this territory, being eighteen years of age and under forty-five,” enroll in the militia. The territorial militia was officially formed on January 27, 1862. It was expected to respond “in case of war, invasion, riot, or insurrection.”

When North Dakota and South Dakota became states in 1889, the militia was reorganized into separate units and became the National Guard. The North Dakota Guard was organized into six infantry companies, two cavalry units, and one artillery battery.

During the Spanish-American War, the Guard was reorganized again, this time as the First North Dakota Volunteers. The unit performed with distinction, and ten North Dakotans were awarded the Medal of Honor. That experience showed that while the Guard often responded to domestic emergencies, it also needed to be prepared for military service. Guard members were offered the chance to attend training alongside regular Army officers. This proved valuable when the Guard formed the core of the 164th Infantry during World War One.

The Guard’s winter school became an annual event. On this date in 1926, the Guard announced that sixty officers would attend the winter school of instruction. The program allowed Guard members to train directly with regular Army officers and gain a better understanding of Army regulations.

The success of the winter school led Guard leadership to expand educational opportunities. Officers established a summer encampment at Grafton. When announcing the 1927 encampment, the Guard estimated that 1,100 enlisted men and officers would attend.

Today, the Guard remains active at home, assisting during tornadoes, floods, blizzards, and fires. Guard members support law enforcement with search-and-rescue missions, and more than 5,000 have been activated in support of the Global War on Terrorism. After more than 150 years, the Guard is still on duty.

