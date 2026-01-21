January 21: Pink Tea

President Theodore Roosevelt called the first Governor’s Conference in 1908. Roosevelt was concerned about the state of the environment and invited all the governors to the White House to discuss conservation. The governors found the gathering so useful that they went on to establish the National Governors Association. The organization is made up of the governors of all states and territories.

The governors saw the organization as a way for states to influence national policy. It quickly proved to be less effective than hoped. Still, it began with high expectations. The New York Times compared it to the 1908 meeting, saying it was larger, broader in scope, and more far-reaching in its potential for meaningful action.

North Dakotans were pleased that Governor Burke planned to attend the conference. The meeting was designed as a gathering of equals, with no single state more important or influential than another. North Dakotans viewed it as a chance for their state to have an equal voice in national matters. There was growing recognition that while unresolved problems affected the nation as a whole, very few were confined to a single state.

Not everyone agreed with the optimistic outlook. On this date in 1910, newspapers described that year’s meeting as little more than a social event. The Grand Forks Evening Times called it “a school for governors rather than a body to recommend legislation.” The paper dismissed the gathering as nothing more than “pink tea.” The term referred to formal social events, often associated with decorum and exclusivity rather than purpose. Merriam-Webster defines “pink tea” as “a namby-pamby affair.”

The issue seemed to be that while the conference was designed to give states influence over national matters, there was little desire to actually endorse national legislation. A few governors supported making legislative recommendations to influence the federal government, but most felt the President and Congress were better suited to handle national issues. As a social event, the gathering was considered a success. As a legislative body, it was a serious disappointment.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

