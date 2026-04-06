April 6: Martin Hector’s Legacy

The first successful airplane flight in North Dakota took place at the Fargo fairgrounds in 1911. North Dakotans were instantly enchanted with the marvelous aviators in their flying machines and embraced aviation with enthusiasm. There was no looking back. North Dakota aviators like Carl Ben Eielson, Florence Kilingensmith, and Oscar Westover have gone down in aviation history.

With all the excitement over aviation, it was only natural that North Dakota needed airfields. That’s where Fargo businessman Martin Hector comes in. In 1927, he leased 160 acres to the city of Fargo at no cost, as long as it was used as a municipal flying field. On this date in 1931, it was announced that Hector had presented the land permanently to Fargo as a gift to be used as a municipal airport. His only condition was that no part of the tract would ever be sold. There was no debate when it came to naming the new airport. In honor of the Fargo banker’s generosity, the city commission voted unanimously to designate it Hector Field.

The Fargo airport quickly became a center of North Dakota aviation. In September 1931, just months after the airport was officially established, aviation leaders set off on a grand tour. The group included the city commissioner in charge of Hector Airport, the city engineer, and the chief of police. They went first to Crookston, then Grand Forks and Pembina. From there, they continued on to Winnipeg, where they spent the night before returning to Fargo. At each stop, they toured airfields and hangars to gather ideas for developing Hector Airport.

Today, Hector International Airport is a busy transportation hub and home to the Fargo Air National Guard. In 2023, a record 516,071 passengers boarded airplanes at the airport. That number was surpassed in 2024, with 546,787 passengers. The trend continued in January 2025, marking the tenth consecutive month of record-breaking numbers. The airport that still bears Martin Hector’s name is a lasting reminder of a man who helped transform a sleepy frontier town into a thriving metropolis.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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